What's the deal with the photo? While working at a Chicago basketball camp in 1990, former Creighton player Chris Rodgers met Bulls great Michael Jordan. Jordan played a pick-up game with Rodgers and the other camp counselors, then invited them to his house. The visit ended with Rodgers getting a photo of himself and Jordan doing a pose called "The Hooks," a symbol of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity to which Rodgers and Jordan both belong. "I was so in awe of what was happening," Rodgers said.