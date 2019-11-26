Page B5 midlands image

It was already snowing Monday evening near Bushnell in western Nebraska. Snow should taper off early Wednesday, with day trips possible on Thanksgiving. Drivers are urged to check their route.

 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription