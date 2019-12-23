Page B5 midlands image

Thick fog and ice may have contributed to a pileup involving at least 69 vehicles in the Richmond, Virginia, area on Sunday. Fog or freezing fog is forecast in the Omaha area this morning.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription