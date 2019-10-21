Page C5 sports image

With the likes of Carlos Davis, Nebraska has a better-than-average front seven. But they must do a better job of stopping the run during the second half of the season.

 RYAN SODERL IN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription