Page E2 living image

Lane, center, and Plunkett, second from right, still keep up with some of the girls they grew up with in Grand Island, including, from left, Barbara Finley Brown, Ann Augustine Martin and Donna Bilon Moyer.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area