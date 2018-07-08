Above, Jill and Gerald Foltz watch a video tribute to son Sam at Memorial Stadium in August 2016. Top middle, crosses, signs and memorabilia, shown in October 2017, mark the site where Sam Foltz, top left, a Husker punter, and former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler, top right, died when their car missed a sharp curve and went off the road on July 23, 2016, near Merton, Wisconsin. A more visible memorial along the side of the road has been taken down. Improvements at the crash site so far do not include a guardrail, but town officials last week agreed to talk about adding one.
