A pair of almost identical Queen Anne-style homes, built for two sisters in 1908, will be part of the Restoration Exchange Omaha tour on North 58th Street this weekend. There are 85 homes of varying size and style on that long stretch of 58th.
Young children from ages 2 to 6 can experience "A Bucket of Blessings," which opens Friday as part of the First Stage series at the Rose Theater. The show is based on a book of the same name and elaborates on a traditional east Indian myth.
