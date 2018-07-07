At left, Tony Noyes, right, with Staff Sgt. Tony Jensen during a deployment to Iraq. Noyes had the ring made as a way to honor his fellow soldiers, such as Sgt. Germaine Debro, above right, who was killed in action.
Tony Noyes said his ties to Borsheims helped him feel comfortable asking the store to take on the meaningful job of incorporating the shrapnel into the ring.
JULIA NAGY / THE WORLD -HERALD
At left, Tony Noyes, right, with Staff Sgt. Tony Jensen during a deployment to Iraq. Noyes had the ring made as a way to honor his fellow soldiers, such as Sgt. Germaine Debro, above right, who was killed in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.