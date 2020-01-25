Construction of the Omaha rapid Bus Transit station canopies could wrap up within weeks, weather permitting. at left, the ORBT stations will have Wi-Fi, ticket kiosks and raised boarding platforms. at top, a 60-footlong, accordion centered ORBT bus. all 10 of the buses have been delivered to Omaha.
