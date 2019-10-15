Page B2 midlands image

Jasper in his T-shirt, which owner Tatiana Legg dressed him in Thursday to shield him from the rain and cold. The 10-pound dog was spotted midday Friday near 40th and Dodge Streets. "He had his little shirt on, he had his little tag, so that clinched it for us," said Pam Wiese of the Humane Society. "Sounded like somebody we were looking for."
