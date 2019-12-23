Madalena Nak, left, and Natalia Giron met for the first time Sunday at the Christmas brunch at the Kroc Center. Nak said she found a church and a new friend in Giron at the center. The brunch may become a new tradition for Nak, who hails from the Kansas City area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.