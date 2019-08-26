In a city survey of 258 people, 92% said flxing the pavement on Crown Point Avenue was important. the street's four lanes will be reduced to two, with a turning lane, when it's repaved. People had a low opinion of a two-lane street.
In a city survey of 258 people, 92% said flxing the pavement on Crown Point Avenue was important. the street's four lanes will be reduced to two, with a turning lane, when it's repaved. People had a low opinion of a two-lane street.
Payne directed Giamatti in “Sideways,” the 2004 comedy about wine, and the director will interview the actor during the Film Streams event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.