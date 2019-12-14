Members of the Rwanda Defense Force and the Rwanda National Police carry a simulated casualty during a joint U.S.-Rwanda field-training exercise in August. The Nebraska National Guard and the Rwandan military formalized a state partnership Thursday.
Members of the Rwanda Defense Force and the Rwanda National Police carry a simulated casualty during a joint U.S.-Rwanda field-training exercise in August. The Nebraska National Guard and the Rwandan military formalized a state partnership Thursday.
79TH THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND
A member of the Rwanda Defense Force searches a soldier playing a detainee during training with U.S. soldiers. In Rwanda, the Nebraska National Guard took part in cultural activities and meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.