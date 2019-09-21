Page B2 midlands image

Some social media reports say there may be blue-green algae at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion, claiming a dog was taken to a vet with possible exposure and later died. Officials say the water there will be tested next week.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription