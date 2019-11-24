From left, postal employee Robert Hearn and Cub Scouts Jack Buckingham, Dick Bernstein, Tony Costanza and Steve Dabbs in December 1963. Their Scout troop went through the neighborhood to pick up empty bottles and cash them in. They ended up with $4.82 to give to Goodfellows. The charity has raised more than $17 million since 1945, when it started modern record-keeping.
