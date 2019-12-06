Page B2 midlands image

Six-year-old Aden was fired up about the Paw Patrol puppies he picked out as he and Officer Reifer Johnson made the rounds at a Walmart store.

 CHRISTOPHER BURBACH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription