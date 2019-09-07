Page A2 main image

Security deals with members of the Colorado student section during the 2005 NebraskaColorado game in boulder. Husker fans are advised to steer clear of the student section.

 MATT MILLER THE WORLD HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription