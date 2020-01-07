Page B2 midlands image

Gov. Pete Ricketts with Nebraskans at the Capitol on Monday. January is now Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

 OFFICE OF GOV. PETE RICKETTS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription