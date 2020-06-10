Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE, JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&