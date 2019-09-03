OPPD's north Omaha plant used to burn only coal, but now splits between natural gas and coal, and may eventually move to gas alone. OPPD board members say they welcome a study as a way to get more information on alternative energy sources.
The new show at the Rose Theater is designed to fuel your child’s already fertile imagination. Opening Friday and running through Sept. 15, "Go, Dog. Go!" has a circus-like atmosphere and is aimed at younger kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.