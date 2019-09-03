Page B5 midlands image

OPPD's north Omaha plant used to burn only coal, but now splits between natural gas and coal, and may eventually move to gas alone. OPPD board members say they welcome a study as a way to get more information on alternative energy sources.

 RYAN SODERLIN /THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area