Jasper in his little red T-shirt. The Chihuahua-Yorkshire mix, stolen along with owner Tatiana Legg's car in Des Moines, was spotted near 40th and Dodge Streets the next day. "He had his little shirt on, he had his little tag, so that clinched it for us," said Pam Wiese of the Humane Society. "Sounded like somebody we were looking for."