Page B3 midlands image

Gene Pfeifer and Harold Pharoah fold the 60-plus-square-foot service flag at the alumni event Saturday. Central history teacher Scott Wilson spoke about the flag.

 SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription