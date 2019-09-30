Nizar with Harvard Medical School researchers, from left, Harald Jueppner, Thomas Gardella and John Potts. A pending research agreement between Harvard Medical School and the National Institutes of Health aims to develop a therapy for the condition that affects Nizar. "We never would have pursued this line of research" without Nizar, Jueppner said.
Arshaan, 8, left, and Jahan, 6, in March 2017. The boys must undergo surgeries to straighten weakened bones, a yearly ordeal since the family moved from Dubai to Nebraska in 2015. Another surgery is scheduled in January.
Nizar with Harvard Medical School researchers, from left, Harald Jueppner, Thomas Gardella and John Potts. A pending research agreement between Harvard Medical School and the National Institutes of Health aims to develop a therapy for the condition that affects Nizar. "We never would have pursued this line of research" without Nizar, Jueppner said.
NEENA NIZAR
Arshaan, 8, left, and Jahan, 6, in March 2017. The boys must undergo surgeries to straighten weakened bones, a yearly ordeal since the family moved from Dubai to Nebraska in 2015. Another surgery is scheduled in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.