Page B2 midlands image

This design shows one possible concept for a new pool in La Vista. The city has been making plans to replace its aging community pool, which is more than 50 years old. An engineer said the future pool ideally will feel "a little more interesting when you're there."

 WATERS EDGE AQUATIC DESIGN/RDG

