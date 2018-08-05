Above, a balloonist escapes via parachute as his balloon is engulfed in smoke and flames on the battlefield. Second from top, Fort Omaha was selected as the first U.S. Army balloon school because it housed the country's first German airship, a Drachen observation balloon, and had a hydrogen production facility. At top, Balloon School soldiers with their dogs at Fort Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.