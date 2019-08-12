Winslow has seen widespread flooding before. At left, H.H. Lallman greets Chris Martinsen and Johanna Keilstrup in Winslow during Elkhorn River flooding in 1960. Rivers were already swollen when rain and up to 9 inches of snow swept the area on April 1 that year.
