Page D3 money image

In 2017, the statue of Chef Boyardee, created by Omaha sculptor John Lajba, was moved from the corner of 10th and Farnam Streets to a less prominent spot on Conagra's Omaha campus.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription