Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOR THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED OVER EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA THIS MORNING, AND WILL PERSIST THROUGH MID MORNING. SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG COULD DROP VISIBILITIES TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY AREAS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES, AND RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES WHILE DRIVING. THE FOG SHOULD BEGIN TO LIFT BETWEEN 8 AND 9 AM.