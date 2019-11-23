Page A2 main image

Fields along 145th Street looking south from rosewood road near Honey Creek, Iowa, this month. Downtown omaha can be seen in the distance. High river levels have kept water from draining from still-flooded areas. As winter arrives, releases from Gavins Point Dam will drop to 30% above average.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

