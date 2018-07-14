The Oakland A's featured several prominent black players on the roster during their World Series title teams in the 1970s. Dave Stewart, left, and Rickey Henderson helped Oakland to their last title in 1989. Below, Pirates first base coach Kimera Bartee congratulates Gift Ngoepe, who became the first player from Africa in the majors. American players of African descent, however, make up a small percentage of big leaguers.
