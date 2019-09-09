Page A2 main image

Tech. Sgt. Brett Edholm and Staff Sgt. randy Duncan at RAF Mldenhall. the Air Force plans to move the rivet Joint operation to Fairford, also in England.

 ALEXANDRIA LEE / U.S. AIR FORCE

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription