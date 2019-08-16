Workers cut down ash trees along Abbot Drive. Other cities had to resort to the measure as the invasive emerald ash borer moved in, according to graham Herbst of the Nebraska Forest service, who said cities have to do something. Infested trees can fall onto people and property.
