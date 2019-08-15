Page A2 main image

Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Wallick, shortly before he disappeared. the day he died, he summited a pair of 14,000-foot mountains in Colorado.

 CUSTER COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area