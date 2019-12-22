Page C10 sports image

Coach Scott Frost gave assistant Travis Fisher a lot of credit for Nebraska's success in signing several Floridians. The assistant was a star player at UCF from 1999-2001, went to the NFL and returned to his alma mater to coach before Frost arrived. Fisher has often said Florida talent can be misunderstood and that honest relationships are key. They don't care about Disney World or the beach. They generally go through rougher recruiting processes than most.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

