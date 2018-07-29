Durham Museum collection facilitator Haiden Nelson, left, and chief curator Carrie Meyer clean and document "Black Bess." Though Durham staff members have now debunked the myth that the painting was the infamous "Trilby," much remains unknown about the origins of "Black Bess," including who it was painted for and where it originally hung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.