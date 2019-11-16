Page C8 sports image

Dedrick Mills, who will likely be Nebraska's main running back against the Badgers, says he plays for his family. "I've given everything I've got, because they sacrificed a lot for me to get where I'm at right now."

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription