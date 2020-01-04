Trish and Salvador Duran embrace outside of their King Lake home. The Duran family was displaced by flooding for months, staying with Trish's mother and eventually living out of a camper in their front yard. "In one moment of my life, I thought I lost everything," Salvador said, but the tragedy "drew this community together."
Lydia Bonacci, 11, is excited to finally have her own room, even though there is only a curtain for a door right now. Before renovations, the Bonaccis had lived in a 24-foot RV, various hotel rooms and two emergency shelters.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
