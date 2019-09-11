Page A2 main image

Mónica Hernández, 28, and son eduardo escobar, 1. She is happy to be working for the first time since his birth.

 THE WASHINGTON POST

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription