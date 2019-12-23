Niles Paul catches a touchdown pass during the 2014 season, when he had 39 catches for 507 yards. but in the seasons that followed, the former Husker struggled to stay on the field because of injuries.
Niles Paul catches a touchdown pass during the 2014 season, when he had 39 catches for 507 yards. but in the seasons that followed, the former Husker struggled to stay on the field because of injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.