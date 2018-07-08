At left, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's new Carousel Plaza is set to open in 2019, replacing Red Barn Park with concessions, restrooms, seating and shade for more than 500 and other amenities. Top left, an 18-foot humpback whale is among more than 70 bronze sculptures, many of which have water features that mimic actions that animals make in the wild, at the Alaskan Adventure splash park. It opened in June 2016. Top right, a three-story tree house at Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails features a long slide. The exhibit, which opened in June 2017, also includes a walk behind waterfall, goat agility course and prairie dog tunnels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.