Page B2 midlands image

LaRose Beasley is a longtime beauty school instructor who owned LaRose's Beauty Academy in north Omaha. At right is her name on the street sign at 24th and Ohio. The stretch of street was renamed for her on Wednesday.

 MONICA BEASLEY

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription