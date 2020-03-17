Page C2 sports image

Creighton didn't get a chance to finish its season this year, but should start next season in the top 10 and could be the preseason favorite in the Big East. The Jays are likely to play a strong nonconference schedule with a tournament in the Bahamas and a pair of conference challenges.

 CHRIS MACHIAN / THE WORLD-HERALD

