The Nebraska Society of the Sons of the American Revolution recently installed a memorial marker at the Omaha grave of Champion Spalding Chase, Nebraska's first attorney general and a former mayor of Omaha. A ceremony honoring him will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
