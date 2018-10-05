Angie Lauritsen was in high school when she was assaulted by someone she knew. the Gretna city council member sent a letter to Nebraska's senators, recounting her trauma and asking for a no vote on Supreme court nominee brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of assaulting Dr. christine blasey Ford, at top, in the 1980s.
