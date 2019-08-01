Erin Phillips, center, with Barb Fitzgerald, left, and Robyn grotfeld at the Lincoln home where she lives. she moved out of her parents' house three years ago and in with another family the state pays to help teach her life skills. Phillips does her own laundry and cleans her own bedroom and bathroom. she also works part time at a grocery store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.