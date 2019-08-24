Dee Dee King, left, marches behind Navy officers at the funeral of gerald Clayton, below, last month in Central City. King's work led to the identification of Clayton and hundreds of other Navy MIAs from as far back as World War II. King first contacted Clayton's family in 2011. "she's been the driving force," said sheri spomer, Clayton's niece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.