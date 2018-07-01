Page B3 midlands image

Tyler Polak of Omaha is dressed for the occasion as the Heartland Pride Parade passes by.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription