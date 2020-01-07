Page B2 midlands image

Precious McKesson, center, of the Nebraska Democratic Party delivers baby rattles to the Omaha office of GOP Rep. Don Bacon. Bacon's communications director, Danielle Jensen, left, called the stunt "clever." Deliveries also went to Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

 AARON SANDERFORD / THE WORLD-HERALD

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription