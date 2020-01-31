Page A2 main image

President Donald Trump at the rally Thursday night. Political observers expect him to win Iowa again this year.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription