Page E2 living image

Denzel Washington reprises his role as ex-CIA agent turned Lyft driver Robert McCall in "The Equalizer 2," with McCall getting back into the spy game after his old friend from the CIA (played by Melissa Leo, left) is killed.

 COLUMBIA PICTURES

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription